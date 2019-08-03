In terms of the Regulation 39(3) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform you that the Company/RTA had received some requests from the shareholders for issue of duplicate share certificates and in response, the Company/RTA had advised them the necessary procedure. Upon receipt of valid documents executed by them, Company has issued on 30.07.2019 the duplicate share certificates in lieu of original share certificates reported lost, as per the particulars furnished in the enclosed statement.



The above information is sent for information and record of the Stock Exchange.



Pdf Link: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com