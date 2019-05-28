In connection with our intimation dated 9th April, 2019, regarding annual shutdown of Ammonia - IV & Urea-II plants at Baroda Unit, kindly note that planned 50 days annual shutdown of Ammonia - IV plant of Baroda Unit which commenced from 13th April 2019 until 1st June, 2019, will now be extended by another 15 days period and production will resume from 17th June 2019 due to repairs of minor cracks observed in Isothermal Shift Reactor (ISR) top hemispherical head. Subsequently, Urea - II plant will resume operations on availability of CO2 gas from Ammonia-IV plant.



It is hereby informed that GSFC has made an alternate arrangement to minimize production losses of various Fertilizers & Industrial Products and the company is also ensuring continuous supply of Fertilizer Products to consumers from its production facilities from Sikka Unit plants.



This is for your kind information please.



Pdf Link: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. - Extension Of Annual Shutdown Of Ammonia - IV & Urea-II Plants At Baroda Unit

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com