With reference to caption subject in the matter of Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 23(9) SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company has entered into related party transaction during the half year ended on March 31, 2019.

This is for your kind information and record.



Pdf Link: Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com