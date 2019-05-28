Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting (AGM on August 27, 2019)

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd has informed BSE about Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2019.

Pdf Link: Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting (AGM on August 27, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
