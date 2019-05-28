Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, perused and approved the following matters:



1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.



A copy of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 is enclosed herewith. (Annexure I)



2. Confirmed the time, date and venue of the 38th Annual General Meeting which will be held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the office of Themis Medicare Limited, at 69/A, GIDC Industrial Estate, Vapi-396 195, Dist. Valsad, Gujarat.



3. Appointed M/s. KRS& Co., Practising Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizer for conducting E-Voting and Polling at the 38th Annual General Meeting.



4. Re-constituted the Audit Committee by inducting Dr. Vikram D. Sanghvi (Independent Director) as the member of the Audit Committee.





As reported in the attached Financial Results The Financial Results include the Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 being the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year to date unaudited figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year which were subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors.



We further state that M/s. GMJ & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2019. We have enclosed herewith the Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016. (Annexure II)



This may be taken as compliance under the Listing Regulations.



