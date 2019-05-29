Gulshan Polyols Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.30/- (i.e. 30%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 for declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Pdf Link: Gulshan Polyols Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com