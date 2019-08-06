Gv Films Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Proposed Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2019

GV FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 4.00 p.m. at Vels University City Centre, 521, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai - 600 035 to consider and approve and taken on record inter alia the following agenda matters.

