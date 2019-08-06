Gv Films Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Proposed Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2019

GV FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 4.00 p.m. at Vels University City Centre, 521, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai - 600 035 to consider and approve and taken on record inter alia the following agenda matters.

Pdf Link: Gv Films Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Proposed Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
G V Films Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.