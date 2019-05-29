Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby intimate that the Board at its meeting held today has inter alia approved the following:



1. Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



2. Reappointment of Mr. Golam Momen (DIN:00402662) and Mr. J.M. Kothary (DIN:00015254) as Independent Directors of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for a second term of 5 (five) years with effect from October 1, 2019 up to September 30, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders.



3. Appointment of Mr. V. Venugopal as Manager of the Company for a period of one year from August 14, 2019 to August 13, 2020, subject to the approval of the shareholders.



Pdf Link: Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com