Has Lifestyle Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held

today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 (Meeting commenced at 03.00 pm and concluded at 04.30

pm) had transacted, interalia, the following business.

In pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure .Req uirements)

Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:

i} Audited financial result for financial year ending and half year ending March 31, 2019 and

Auditor Report along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities for Financial Yea r ended

March 31, 2019.

