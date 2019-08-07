HASTI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 11.00 A.M. to conduct the following businesses:-



1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting.

Pdf Link: Hasti Finance Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com