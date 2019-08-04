With reference to the captioned subject, pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR)), we would like to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Sunday, 4th August, 2019 have considered and approved the appointment of enclosed Directors to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Pdf Link: Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

