Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015

Disclosure of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 on Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis as on 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

