Hawa Engineers Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on 27th May, 2019 at Plot No. 129, Narol Road, Near Kashiram Textile Mill, Ahmedabad - 382 405 and in that meeting of the Board of Directors, amongst other matters, the following businesses have approved.



1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31stMarch, 2019.

2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. A declaration with respect to Auditors Report with unmodified opinion.







The Results are also uploaded on the Companys website at www.hawaengltd.com



Kindly take note of the same and inform the members accordingly.



