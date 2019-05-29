Hawkins Cookers Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 06, 2019)

Hawkins Cookers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 80 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 per Equity Share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, to the shareholders – subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on August 06, 2019, the said dividend shall be paid latest by September 05, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com