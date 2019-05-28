Hb Estate Developers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27th May, 2019 has appointed Mr. Yash Kumar Sehgal (DIN: 03641168) as Director to fill up the casual vacancy under Section 161(4) of the Companies Act, 2013 in the capacity of Non Executive Independent Director with effect from 27th May, 2019 on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors and shall hold office up to the date the outgoing director would have held office (i.e. AGM to be held in the year 2020) subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ensuring Annual General Meeting.

