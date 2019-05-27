We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27th May, 2019 has appointed Mrs. Banmala Jha as the Manager being the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 27th May, 2019 on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors for a period of 3 years, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company in the ensuring Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Hb Estate Developers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

