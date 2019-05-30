In continuation to our letter dated May 24, 2019, we hereby inform you that the request received from PACs for reclassification from the Promoter / Promoter Group of HB Leasing and Finance Company Limited (the Company) to Public Category were placed before the Board in its meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2019.



The Board reviewed the request on merits and considering the rationale given by them, decided to approve re-classification of following PACs from the Promoter / Promoter Group to Public Category subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.`



Merrygold Investments Ltd

No. of Shares & % of holding

As on 31.12.2018: 1507895 & 13.63%

As on 31.03.2019: NIL

As on 24.05.2019: NIL



Pal Properties (India) Pvt. Ltd.

No. of Shares & % of holding

As on 31.12.2018: 105120 & 0.95%

As on 31.03.2019: NIL

As on 24.05.2019: NIL



HB Stockholdings Ltd

No. of Shares & % of holding

As on 31.12.2018: 43200 & 0.39%

As on 31.03.2019: NIL

As on 24.05.2019: NIL



RRB Securities Ltd.

No. of Shares & % of holding

As on 31.12.2018: 34735 & 0.31%

As on 31.03.2019: NIL

As on 24.05.2019: NIL



HB Financial Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

No. of Shares & % of holding

As on 31.12.2018: 2000 & 0.02%

As on 31.03.2019: NIL

As on 24.05.2019: NIL



Kindly acknowledge and take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Hb Leasing & Finance Co.Ltd. - Approval Of The Board On The Request Received For Re-Classification From The Promoter / Promoter Group To Public Category Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com