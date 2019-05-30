Hb Leasing & Finance Co.Ltd. - Approval Of The Board On The Request Received For Re-Classification From The Promoter / Promoter Group To Public Category Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

In continuation to our letter dated May 24, 2019, we hereby inform you that the request received from PACs for reclassification from the Promoter / Promoter Group of HB Leasing and Finance Company Limited (the Company) to Public Category were placed before the Board in its meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2019.

The Board reviewed the request on merits and considering the rationale given by them, decided to approve re-classification of following PACs from the Promoter / Promoter Group to Public Category subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.`

Merrygold Investments Ltd
No. of Shares & % of holding
As on 31.12.2018: 1507895 & 13.63%
As on 31.03.2019: NIL
As on 24.05.2019: NIL

Pal Properties (India) Pvt. Ltd.
No. of Shares & % of holding
As on 31.12.2018: 105120 & 0.95%
As on 31.03.2019: NIL
As on 24.05.2019: NIL

HB Stockholdings Ltd
No. of Shares & % of holding
As on 31.12.2018: 43200 & 0.39%
As on 31.03.2019: NIL
As on 24.05.2019: NIL

RRB Securities Ltd.
No. of Shares & % of holding
As on 31.12.2018: 34735 & 0.31%
As on 31.03.2019: NIL
As on 24.05.2019: NIL

HB Financial Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
No. of Shares & % of holding
As on 31.12.2018: 2000 & 0.02%
As on 31.03.2019: NIL
As on 24.05.2019: NIL

Kindly acknowledge and take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Hb Leasing & Finance Co.Ltd. - Approval Of The Board On The Request Received For Re-Classification From The Promoter / Promoter Group To Public Category Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor