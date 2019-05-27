Hb Portfolio Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27th May, 2019 has appointed Mr. Himanshu Kansal as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) being the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 27th May, 2019 on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors.

