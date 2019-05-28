Hb Portfolio Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Please find attached copy of Newspaper Publication of the Extract of Audited Financial Results for the last quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 duly published by the Company in Business Standard (English & Hindi Edition) on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 47 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Copy of the said publication is also available on the website of the Company, www.hbportfolio.com

You are requested to take the above information on record and oblige.

Pdf Link: Hb Portfolio Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
HB Portfolio Ltd

