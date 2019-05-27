This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 11:30 A. M. at 1601, Samarth Aangan, Bldg. No. 1-A, Opp. Millat Nagar, Oshiwara, Andheri (West), Mumbai- 400053 wherein the following decisions were taken:



1. Adoption of Audited Financial Result along with Auditors Report for the Year ended March 31, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

2. The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 21, 2019.



The Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 03:15 P.M.



Pdf Link: Hckk Ventures Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com