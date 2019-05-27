Dear Sir / Madam,



In pursuance to Regulation 50 of SEBI Listing Regulations (LODR), we hereby intimate you that, the Company has secured an approval from its Board of Directors to borrow funds by issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures including market linked debentures on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, upto Rs.10,000 crores (Issue) at their meeting held on October 16, 2018. And that, the BSE has provided an in-principle approval for this Issue vide its letter dated April 26, 2019.



The Company now intends to raise its 11th tranche of Rs.50 crores (plus Green Shoe Option of Rs.350 crores to retain total subscription upto Rs.400 crores). The securities under this Tranche would be allotted by the consent of the Debenture Allotment Committee on May 30, 2019. Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Hdb Financial Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (2) - Intimation to Exchange about Intention to raise Funds

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com