Hdb Financial Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the interest payment in respect of the following securities has been duly made to all concerned investors on the said due dates, as per the terms mentioned in the concerned term sheets.

Security Series ISIN BSE Code Interest payment / redemption date Remarks
PDI Series 2018 P/1/1 INE756I08157 958172 Tuesday,
August 06, 2019 Only interest payment

You are requested to take the above on record.

Pdf Link: Hdb Financial Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
