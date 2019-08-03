Hdfc Bank Ltd - Granting Of Options Under Employee Stock Option Scheme- ESOS 32

In terms of the applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Bank has today granted 2,89,000 equity stock options of the face value of Rs. 2/- (options) each at the grant price of Rs. 2214.35/- (Rupees Two Thousand Two Hundred Fourteen and Paise Thirty Five Only).

The details of the same is attached herewith.


Published on August 03, 2019
