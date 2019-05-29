In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 29, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 04:50 P.M., have



1. Considered, approved and took on record the audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Audit Report (Modified Opinion) and Form B;



2. Considered, approved and took on record the audited financial Statement for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.



Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us.

Pdf Link: Hemo Organic Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com