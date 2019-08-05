This is in reference to our letter dated 1 August 2019, the Voting Result of 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 at 11.00 am. at Ahmedabad Textile Mills Association Hall (ATMA Hall), Ashram Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad 380 009. We attached herewith Revised Voting Results along with Scrutiniser Report of the 32nd Annual General Meeting as per Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Hester Biosciences Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com