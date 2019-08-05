This is to inform you that 8th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held on Monday, the 9th September, 2019 at 2.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to transact the business as per the Notice to be sent to the shareholders. The Notice will be sent to those shareholders, within stipulated time.

The Company has provided electronic voting (e-voting) facility to the members through electronic voting platform of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). Members holding shares either in physical or demat mode as on the cutoff date, i.e., 2nd September, 2019 may cast their votes electronically on the businesses set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. The e-voting shall commence from 9.00 a.m. on 6th September, 2019 and shall end at 5.00 p.m. on 8th September, 2019.

The copy of Annual Report for the financial year 2018-19 along with the notice calling 8th Annual General Meeting will be sent in due course.

Pdf Link: Hexa Tradex Ltd. - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND CLOSURE OF SHARE TRANSFER BOOKS - SECTION 91 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND REGULATION 42 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com