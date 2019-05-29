Pursuant to Regulation 39 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we would like to inform you that Registrar and Transfer Agent of Company M/s. Karvy Fintech Private Limited has received below mentioned request for issue of duplicate Share Certificates from Shareholder : -



Sr. No. Name Folio No. Certificate No. No. of Shares Dist. From Dist. To

1. SUBHASH S AGARWAL 02162920 63511 180 289975800 289975979

74273 180 2269006 2269185



We shall issue the duplicate Share Certificate(s) only after the necessary formalities are carried out by the shareholder(s).



Kindly acknowledge receipt and take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Hexaware Technologies Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com