

In Continuation to Our Announcement dated 27th June,2018 and in accordance with provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements), Regulation 2015. We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received the appointed date for the project as 28th May,2019 by Modern Road Makers Private Limited (A Subsidiary of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd).



Pdf Link: H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd - DECLARATION OF APPOINTED DATE

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com