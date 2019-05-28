High Energy Batteries India Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 29, 2019 to August 03, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 03, 2019.

Pdf Link: High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for AGM (Cut-off date for e-voting)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com