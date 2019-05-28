High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for AGM (Cut-off date for e-voting)

High Energy Batteries India Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 29, 2019 to August 03, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 03, 2019.

Pdf Link: High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for AGM (Cut-off date for e-voting)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.