1.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, the 29th July, 2019 to Saturday, the 3rd August, 2019 (both days inclusive)for the purpose of AGM of the company to be held on Saturday, the 3rd August, 2019.

2.Cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting has been fixed as Saturday, the 27th July, 2019.

Pdf Link: High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure For AGM (Cut Off Date For E-Voting)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com