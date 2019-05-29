Request for granting extension for conducting Board Meeting for approval of the Audited Financial Statements for FY 2018 - 19 of the Company and thereby exempt from levy of penalty for non-compliance of SEBI SOP Circular dated May 3, 2018

Pdf Link: High Ground Enterprise Ltd - Request For Granting Extension For Conducting Board Meeting For Approval Of The Audited Financial Statements For FY 2018 - 19

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com