Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Investor Call on Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & Year ended March 31, 2019-Reg.

Ref: Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations).



This is to inform that, a Conference Call for Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & Year ended March 31, 2019 is scheduled to be held as follows:



Date: Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Time: 12:00 Noon IST

Location: Hyderabad

Dial in details Enclosed



The call will begin with a brief discussion by the Companys management on quarter and year performance followed by interactive Question & Answer session.



Pursuant to Regulation 46, the aforesaid intimation and Transcript of the Investor Call will be uploaded on the Companys website i.e www.hil.in/investors.



You are requested to take on record the above said information.



Pdf Link: HIL LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

