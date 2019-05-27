HIL LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Investor Call on Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & Year ended March 31, 2019-Reg.
Ref: Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations).

This is to inform that, a Conference Call for Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & Year ended March 31, 2019 is scheduled to be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Time: 12:00 Noon IST
Location: Hyderabad
Dial in details Enclosed

The call will begin with a brief discussion by the Companys management on quarter and year performance followed by interactive Question & Answer session.

Pursuant to Regulation 46, the aforesaid intimation and Transcript of the Investor Call will be uploaded on the Companys website i.e www.hil.in/investors.

You are requested to take on record the above said information.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Hil Ltd

