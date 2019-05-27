Board of Directors at the meeting held today, ie., 27th May, 2019 has recommended a final dividend @ 125% being an amount equivalent to Rs. 12.50 per Share on the Equity Share of Rs.10/- each, for the financial year 2018-19, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs.12.50/- per Share declared during the year, for the consideration and approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: HIL LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com