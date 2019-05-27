HIL LTD. - Outcome of Board Meeting

1. Considered and approved Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) and the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 .
2. Considered and approved Audited Financial Statements (Consolidated) and the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2019.
3. Taken note of Certificate given by MD & CEO and CFO of the Company
4. Recommended a final dividend @ 125% being an amount equivalent to Rs. 12.50 per Share on the Equity Share of Rs.10/- each, for the financial year 2018-19, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs.12.50/- per Share declared during the year, for the consideration and approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
5. Approved payment of Rs 1,07,50,000/- (Rupees One crore seven lacs fifty thousand only) as commission among non-Executive Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19.

Published on May 27, 2019
