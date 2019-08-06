Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

We hereby submit the Transcript of Conference Call dated July 11, 2019, on un-audited .Financial
Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019 of the .Financial Year 2019-20, on
Standalone and Consolidated basis, which were considered and approved by the Board of Directors of
the Company, at its meeting held on July 10, 2019.

This aforesaid Transcript is also available on the Companys website.

You are requested to take the above information on records and oblige.

Pdf Link: Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd

