Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange
Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby
submit the latest Investors Presentation on the business and operations of the Company.

This aforesaid Presentation is also available on the Companys website.

You are requested to take the same on records and disseminate on your respective websites.

Pdf Link: Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd

