Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 28 May 2019, upon recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, inter-alia has considered and approved the following

(i) Reappointment of Managing Director:

Mr. Bankey Lal Choudhary as the Managing Director of the Company for the further term of one year w. e. f April 1, 2019 subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing annual general meeting.

(ii) Reappointment of Independent Director:

(a) Mr. Santimoy Dey (DIN: 06875452) and

(b) Mr. Hanuman Mal Choraria (DIN: 00018375), as an independent director for the second term of five consecutive years w. e. f 24 September 2019 subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing annual general meeting.

Pdf Link: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com