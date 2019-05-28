Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, this to inform you that subject to the approval shareholders, the Board at its meeting held today i.e, 28 May 2019, has recommended a dividend of Re 0.15 per share (@15%) per equity share having face value of Re 1/- each for the Financial Year 2018-19.



The above dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be credited/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration.





We request you to kindly take on record the same.



Pdf Link: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com