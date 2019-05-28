Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, this to inform you that subject to the approval shareholders, the Board at its meeting held today i.e, 28 May 2019, has recommended a dividend of Re 0.15 per share (@15%) per equity share having face value of Re 1/- each for the Financial Year 2018-19.

The above dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be credited/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration.


We request you to kindly take on record the same.

Pdf Link: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.