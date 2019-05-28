Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend Re. 0.15 per share (@15%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each.

Pdf Link: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.