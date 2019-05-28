Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend Re. 0.15 per share (@15%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each.

Pdf Link: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com