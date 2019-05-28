This is to inform you that the aforementioned listed Secured Non-Convertible Debentures issued by the Company and outstanding as on 31 March 2019 are secured by exclusive charge on land as per Debenture Trust Deed and the same is additionally secured by mortgage of immovable properties/ hypothecation of movable fixed assets and plant and machineries on pari-passu basis.

Pdf Link: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com