This is to inform you that the Company has submitted all the documents and intimations required to be submitted to Axis Trustee Services Limited (Debenture Trustee) for the Financial Year ended on 31 March 2019, in terms of Trust Deed and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008.



Pdf Link: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (2) - Undertaking that documents & intimation submitted to Debenture trustee

