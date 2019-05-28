Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (2) - Undertaking that documents & intimation submitted to Debenture trustee

This is to inform you that the Company has submitted all the documents and intimations required to be submitted to Axis Trustee Services Limited (Debenture Trustee) for the Financial Year ended on 31 March 2019, in terms of Trust Deed and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008.

Pdf Link: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (2) - Undertaking that documents & intimation submitted to Debenture trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.