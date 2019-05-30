We bring to your kind notice that the Board Meeting has been held on Thursday, 30th May 2019 at 4 PM to discuss & approve the following Agenda:



1. Audited Financial Results & Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. The Board noted the results and expressed the urgent need to turnaround the operations. The Board discussed details of the steps taken on cost cutting and revamped management team. Board also directed to issue fresh targets that were discussed keeping view of the current financial position. Board advised to monitor the progress on all proposed steps & cash generated every month.



Pdf Link: Himalaya Food International Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com