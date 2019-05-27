Himatsingka Seide Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), 2015.



Please refer our letter dated May 16, 2019 whereby it was informed that the Board of Directors of the Company would, inter-alia, be considering the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 at its meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.



In terms of the requirements of the captioned subject, please find enclosed copy of invitation for Conference Call for Analysts and Investors scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm (IST).



