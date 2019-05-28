Sub: Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 28, 2019



Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 25, 2018 have approved Final Dividend of Rs. 5 per Equity Share (including Rs. 1.50 per Equity Share as one time special dividend) for the Financial Year 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Himatsingka Seide Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com