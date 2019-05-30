Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend @ of 5% i.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

