With reference to the above stated subject, we bring to your kind notice that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, read with Schedule - III, Investors Call to discuss the performance for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 is scheduled on Thursday, the 8th August, 2019 at 17:30 Hrs (IST). In this connection, please find enclosed herewith the details of the conference call.

Pdf Link: Hind Rectifiers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Published on August 05, 2019
Hind Rectifiers Ltd

