Hind Rectifiers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation



With reference to the above stated subject, we bring to your kind notice that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, read with Schedule - III, Investors Call to discuss the performance for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 is scheduled on Thursday, the 8th August, 2019 at 17:30 Hrs (IST). In this connection, please find enclosed herewith the details of the conference call.



