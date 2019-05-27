Hind Securities & Credits Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

May 27, 2019

To,

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400001



Sub: Submission of Documents under various Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



Security Code: 539114



We are submitting the pending documents required under various Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in relation to the compliances for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2019. Please find the attached documents as per the list given below:

S. No. Compliance Required Clauses/ Section/ Regulation Annexure Number



1. Proof of submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in which Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2019 adopted, within 30 minutes of conclusion of the Board Meeting.

Schedule III, Part A, Para A (4)(h) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. I



2. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2019. Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

II

3. Auditors Report. Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

III

4. Declaration related to Audit Report. Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

IV



4. Proof of publication of Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2019 in English and Regional language newspaper within 48 hours of conclusion of Board Meeting.

Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. V



Kindly take the same on your records.



Yours faithfully,

For Hind Securities & Credits Limited









Jagdish Rai Bansal

(DIN: 00673384)

(Managing Director)



Encl.: As stated above



Pdf Link: Hind Securities & Credits Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com