Hind Securities & Credits Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Subject: Notice Of The Board Meeting

To,

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400001

Subject: Notice of the Board Meeting



Ref: Security Code: 539114





Dear Sir/Maam,



Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29, 33 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 at 02:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at D - 16, Ground Floor, Udyog Nagar, Nangloi, Delhi - 110041 to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.



Kindly take the same on record for your further needful.



Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,



For Hind Securities & Credits Limited







Balraj Singhal

(Director)

(DIN: 06827309)





