Hind Securities & Credits Ltd - Closure of Trading Window

August 03, 2019

To,
BSE Limited,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400001


Ref: Security Code: 539114


Dear Sir/Maam,

Further, as per the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders and Code of Practices & Procedures for Fair Disclosures of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information adopted by the Company, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and any modification(s) thereof, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors and Designated Employees of the Company from Monday, August 05, 2019 to Wednesday, August 14, 2019 (both days inclusive).


Pdf Link: Hind Securities & Credits Ltd - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
Hind Securities & Credit Ltd

