Hind Securities & Credits Ltd - Non Applicabilty Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

May 29, 2019



To,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street,Mumbai - 400001



Subject: Non Applicabilty of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31.03.2019



Ref: Security Code: 539114





Dear Sir/Maam,



This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Complaince Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) (Amendment) Regulation, 2018 read with SEBI Circular dated 08.02.2019 and BSE Circular dated 09.05.2019 and 14.05.2019 is not applicable to the Company.



Further, we would like to clarify that Hind Securities and Credits Limited is claiming exemption under Regulation 15(2) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 as Corporate Governance shall not apply on the company.



In view of the above, the Company is exempted under Regulation 15(2) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 and consequently the company is also exempted from submitting the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31.03.2019 to the Stock Exchange.



This is for the kind information and record of the exchange.



Thanking You,



Yours faithfully,

For Hind Securities & Credits Limited





Gulshan Chaudhary

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Mem No. A44734



